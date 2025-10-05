Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message After Loss To Vikings

Once again, the Cleveland Browns were just minutes away from winning a game.

They failed to get a stop in the Minnesota Vikings’ final drive, and giving up a touchdown with just 25 seconds left sealed their fate.

That’s why, following the loss, defensive star Myles Garrett sent a clear message about what really matters.

Myles Garrett: Just gotta close it out. Frustration doesn’t matter. Result does. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 5, 2025

It’s usually the offense that fails the Browns, but this time, their stellar defense couldn’t get one crucial stop.

They gave up three touchdowns in the game, which isn’t like them, and the final score came at the worst possible time.

Garrett was as dominant as he usually is, disrupting everything around him and logging three tackles.

Rookie Carson Schwesinger had another strong outing, leading the team in tackles.

The Browns also forced and recovered a couple of fumbles, and they held the Vikings to just 349 total yards and 97 rushing yards.

At the end of the day, it all came down to game management, and unfortunately, Kevin Stefanski’s late-game management left plenty to be desired.

This team was close to being 2-3, but all that matters is that they’re actually 1-4.

The team will now travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers next Sunday, a place where they haven’t won a regular-season game since 2003.

