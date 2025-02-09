Browns Nation

Sunday, February 9, 2025
Myles Garrett Sends Warning Message To Browns About Trade Request

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Myles Garrett Sends Warning Message To Browns About Trade Request
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating troubled waters as their defensive cornerstone Myles Garrett has made his intentions clear – he wants out.

The All-Pro pass rusher, who has been nothing short of exceptional this season with 14 sacks and a career-high 40 solo tackles, dropped this bombshell amid mounting speculation about his future.

His consistency since entering the league has been remarkable, posting double-digit sacks in every season except his rookie year, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier edge rushers.

Any lingering doubts about his trade request were firmly put to rest during Super Bowl Sunday when Garrett appeared on ESPN’s Countdown show.

When asked what he would do contractually to facilitate a move to a contending team, his response was firm:

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,”  Garrett said.

The decision stems from Garrett’s growing concerns about the Browns’ trajectory toward championship contention.

While his connection to Northeast Ohio runs deep, and he acknowledges the city’s role in launching his NFL journey, Garrett’s aspirations now extend beyond regional loyalty.

His desire to compete in meaningful playoff games and chase championships has become paramount.

Before making this significant decision, Garrett sought counsel from his family and even reached out to LeBron James, who faced similar career-defining choices during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garrett’s individual achievements during his eight seasons with the Browns speak volumes – four All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl appearances, and the prestigious 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, team success has remained elusive.

His playoff experience consists of a single victory, coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

That season, which ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, marks the closest the Browns have come to Super Bowl contention during his tenure.

Browns Nation