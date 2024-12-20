Myles Garrett Sends Warning To Browns’ Front Office About Rebuilding

The Cleveland Browns’ dismal season is taking its toll, and now even Myles Garrett seems to be questioning his future.

After eight seasons of unwavering loyalty to Cleveland, the five-time Pro Bowler has dropped his first hints about potentially seeking greener pastures if the Browns can’t demonstrate a clear path to success.

While Garrett wants to maintain his ties with Cleveland, he’s looking for more than just promises.

The pass rusher reportedly plans to have some serious conversations during the offseason about the team’s direction.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett said today that he wants to stay in Cleveland long-term, but the team has to have an immediate plan to win. He intends to make this clear during offseason discussions about his future, emphasizing that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote on X.

Since being drafted in 2017, Garrett has been the Browns’ defensive anchor. His commitment appeared set in stone back in 2020 when he signed a five-year extension worth $125 million.

But times change, and though Garrett expressed his desire to stay in Cleveland, he’s making it clear that the team needs to show more than just good intentions.

The Browns now find themselves at a crossroads. With the financial implications of the Deshaun Watson trade and contract still looming large, they face the crucial task of convincing their defensive cornerstone that better days lie ahead.

The question remains: Can Cleveland’s front office present a convincing blueprint for success that keeps their star defender committed to the cause?

