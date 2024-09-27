Browns Nation

Friday, September 27, 2024
Myles Garrett Sends Warning To NFL Amid His Injuries

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is reportedly nursing injuries to about half his body as he continues to work through ailments in both feet, his Achilles, and his thigh.

Despite all the injuries, Garrett remains positive and recently sent a warning message to the rest of the NFL in case anybody thinks he’s just going to roll over and call it a day.

During a recent press conference, Garrett shared a look into his current mindset and said, “I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the regular season and sometimes there’s bumps and bruises like I have now. An injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best.”

Even though Garrett is going through it, it’s hard to tell given he has still been the animal Browns fans have grown to love over the past handful of years.

Garrett is still on pace for his usual production and already has a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles through three games.

At no point during the past few weeks since these injuries emerged has Garrett sounded concerned at all and he has consistently reiterated that these are things he’s going to have to play through.

As long as he doesn’t run the risk of further injuring himself or doing long-term damage, Garrett will surely continue to suit up and go out there to be the injured animal that he is.

NEXT:  Bubba Ventrone Reveals New Story About Phil Dawson's Capabilities
Browns Nation