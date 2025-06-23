Myles Garrett Shows Off Wild Athleticism In Viral Video

The Cleveland Browns have undergone a lot of changes over the past decade.

They’ve gone through several head coaches, a litany of starting quarterbacks, and a seemingly revolving door of players on both sides of the ball.

Despite all of this, however, the Browns have retained one of the best defensive players in the league, Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been a force to be reckoned with since he was drafted, a staple of the Browns’ defense and a cornerstone in the locker room.

At one point in the offseason, it seemed like Garrett was unhappy with the organization and was looking to move on, but with his recent deal in mind, he’s not going anywhere.

Browns fans were certainly excited to see this contract get finalized, and even though the training camp won’t start for several weeks, it’s clear that Garrett is more than ready to get back to work.

As shared in a recent video by ML Football on X, Garrett raced his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, a renowned gold medalist in the Olympics, managing to beat her backwards while she ran forward.

TRENDING: #Browns star Myles Garrett raced and beat his girlfriend, 2x Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, while he was running backwards. 😱 Myles is a freak.

pic.twitter.com/FteiL0P9Jm — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 22, 2025

Garrett might be getting older, which can indicate that players aren’t as spry as they once were, but if this video proves anything, it’s that he hasn’t lost a step.

The Browns’ defense might not be top-tier in 2025, but as long as they have Garrett, they have a chance to wreak havoc on their opponents.

It will be interesting to see if they can make any noise in 2025.

NEXT:

Analyst Gives Unfortunate Prediction About Jerome Ford