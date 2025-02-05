Myles Garrett To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

The Super Bowl is rapidly approaching, and NFL fans around the world are preparing for the big game.

The game is a big deal and the main reason that many people watch, but other people are more dialed into the commercials that happen between the game’s biggest plays.

Super Bowl commercials are an excellent way for brands to reach millions of people, given that this is typically the most-watched sporting event of the year.

Companies go all out when trying to make an impact, and many of them recruit celebrities and athletes to help their commercials stand out.

The yogurt company ‘Oikos,’ is doing just that with current Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett, as Anna Meyer highlighted in a recent WKYC article.

“According to officials, Garrett will appear in Oikos’ new Super Bowl ad, “Surprising Strength,” alongside actress Juno Temple. The commercial, which airs during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, highlights the brand’s protein-packed Greek yogurt and delivers a humorous, action-packed storyline,” Meyer wrote.

Garrett might be in the middle of requesting a trade from the Browns, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time or a desire to get his name out there as a commercial actor.

Professional athletes have a history of getting involved with brands during, and after their careers, and Garrett could be pitching himself for new career opportunities in the future.

He might have a few elite years left in this league, but the sky is the limit for him when he retires.

NEXT:

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett Situation