Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett Situation

News of Myles Garrett’s trade request has sent a ripple through the Cleveland Browns organization, with the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end making his championship aspirations clear.

In a statement released Monday, Garrett expressed his unwillingness to remain stagnant, emphasizing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl title.

The Browns, however, have remained steadfast, with a team spokesperson firmly stating they have no plans to trade their star defender.

Former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams weighed in on the developing situation during an appearance on “92.3 The Fan” Sports Radio, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

“My hope is that everything you know calms down and everything ends up being good there for Cleveland,” Williams stated.

He emphasized the organization’s responsibility in managing the situation, adding,

“But now it’s Cleveland’s responsibility to go about calming the issue, doing things right, getting him ready to go, to continue to be a Cleveland Brown, and that starts at the top down. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Williams also acknowledged the likelihood of receiving calls from other NFL teams in the coming weeks, seeking his insights about Garrett both as a player and a person.

Given Garrett’s elite status, interest could intensify if the Browns eventually open trade discussions.

The situation becomes even more complex considering Cleveland’s position heading into the offseason.

With the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and uncertainty at quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s injury, the Browns face crucial decisions.

While trading Garrett could potentially provide valuable rebuilding assets, his on-field impact is undeniable.

His recent achievement of becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks last December only underscores his value.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has consistently maintained his stance against trading Garrett, even saying he would down an offer of two first-round picks.

However, this official trade request from Garrett presents Berry with perhaps his most significant challenge yet in managing the team’s roster and maintaining its competitive edge.

