Myles Garrett Wants To Break Another Big NFL Record

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns are on a four-game skid heading into a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. While the season is mostly a lost cause, there are a few fun subplots for fans to keep looking out for.

No subplot is more intriguing than Myles Garrett’s pursuit of the single-season sack record. At 22 sacks on the year, he is just 0.5 shy of tying T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan for the record, which isn’t the only record Garrett has his sights set on.

During a recent media session, Garrett discussed his chase of the single-season record, but acknowledged he has another number on his mind. Garrett ultimately wants to take down Bruce Smith’s all-time record of 200.

“I think at the pace I have now, I can get it in like five years. I think I’m only getting better.”

Garrett is currently at 124.5 sacks and will hopefully have at least one more in him over the final two games to set the single-season record. Conservatively, if he needs 75 sacks to reach 200, he’d need to average 15 over the next five years to get there, which is reasonable given his performance throughout his career.

He has 82 sacks over the last five seasons and has played in all but two games over that time period. For any other player, 75 sacks in five years would be a lofty and somewhat unreasonable goal, but for Garrett, he just has to keep going at his current pace and stay healthy.

Now that he has some more help from young weapons such as Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, opposing offenses haven’t been able to key in on Garrett as much, which has clearly helped him in the sack department.

Smith’s record is often seen as one of the toughest to break in all of football, and Garrett could be the last player to have a legitimate shot at breaking it for a long time.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Sends Warning Message Ahead Of 2026