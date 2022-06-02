Myles Garrett Weighs In On Watson and Mayfield

Myles Garrett took his turn with the press at the Cleveland Browns‘ OTAs this week.

And, as one might expect, reporters pushed him to speak about the team’s quarterback situation.

Garrett’s position on Cleveland’s former starting quarterback sounded similar to the Browns’ company line.

He predicts Mayfield will bounce back and “land on his feet” wherever he plays next.

Myles Garrett on Deshaun Watson: "I don't know what happened, you don't know what happened. No one knows what happened except for the people in that room. I can't move based on hearsay. I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the executioner." #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) June 1, 2022

And when it comes to Deshaun Watson‘s legal issues, Garrett reserves judgment on his new teammate:

“No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved. I can’t move one way or the other, based on hearsay. So, I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen in the building.”

Garrett cites Watson’s respectful interaction with coaches and his gift of a Bahamas getaway for the offense.

Yesterday, the new quarterback signed autographs for kids attending the Browns’ practice session.

And last week he did the same for visiting service members, but he has not yet spoken to the press.

Browns Not Seeing a “New” Watson

By all accounts, Deshaun Watson’s mannerisms and behavior in Berea are no aberration.

He was well-liked by his former teammates in Houston for exactly the same type of respectful interactions.

Until the spate of sexual misconduct and assault allegations hit, Watson enjoyed a stellar reputation.

And former Texans teammate, Jadeveon Clowney, helped recruit Watson to Cleveland.

Garrett stops short of dismissing allegations and the now 23 pending lawsuits.

Initially, the All-Pro edge rusher said he tries to keep his nose out of Watson’s off-field issues.

But when pressed about whether his quarterback reputation matters, Garrett concedes,

“It does. (But) I’m here to play a game and whether we agree or disagree with who he is off the field, that’s yet to be seen.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski stood by the Browns’ investigation that preceded the Watson trade.

And the team expects the NFL to hand down its penalties based on the league’s behavior standards soon.

Garrett Impressed With Watson On Field

Like most of his Browns teammates, Garrett is very impressed with Watson on the field.

And he used the same adjective as Stefanski and Alex Van Pelt when describing him.

“On the field, he’s special,” said Garrett, “He has a little more depth to his game than Baker (Mayfield) in terms of athleticism.”

Nobody ever accused Mayfield of being the most athletic player in Cleveland.

But the difference between Watson and the former starter might be more noticeable than anticipated.

Van Pelt concedes there is some rust remaining to be worked out of Watson’s game.

But both the coordinator and Stefanski cited his athleticism above other facets of Watson’s game.

Perhaps to offset any perceived negativity toward his other teammate, Garrett expanded on Mayfield.

He made it a point to compliment him and predict Mayfield would land on his feet somewhere.

But despite Watson’s legal challenges, it is apparent that “somewhere” will not be Cleveland.