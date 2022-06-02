Browns Nation

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt Speaks About Browns QBs

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

2022 will be Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s first season not operating as the de factor quarterbacks coach.

Though the Browns appointed former tight ends coach Drew Petzing as the 2022 quarterbacks coach, that does not mean AVP does not have strong opinions about the Browns QB roster.

And naturally, on media day for OTAs, Van Pelt was asked to share his thoughts.

 

AVP On Watson

Van Pelt called Watson “dynamic” and said his accuracy and arm strength stand out.

Because AVP worked with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, he was asked if there are comparisons between Watson and Rodgers.

He believes there are some, most notably his ability to escape pressure and to make plays outside of the pocket.

AVP believes all quarterbacks are rusty after the offseason and says Watson is no exception.

He said Watson is “working through” the rust.

Watson has not played in an NFL game since January 2021 so his rustiness could be more than most.

 

AVP On Mayfield

His words about Mayfield are diplomatic.

He said:

“I think Baker’s a very good QB and has a very good future.”

Anyone who thought Mayfield may take another snap for the Browns if Watson is suspended should take note of AVP’s words.

There is absolutely no indication that the Browns plan to use Mayfield if Watson is suspended: Jacoby Brissett is the team’s QB2.

 

Other AVP Tidbits

He mentioned that the Browns will implement some of what worked well for Watson in Houston into the 2022 offensive plan.

However, there is no plan to deviate from the overall strategy of being a run-first offense.

He talked about handing off to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as remaining the bread-and-butter of the Browns’ offense.

That should also quell any rumors that have not already been squashed that Hunt is on the trading block.

 

