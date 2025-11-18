Stephen A. Smith Has Alarming Concern About Kevin Stefanski

There is plenty of blame to go around for the season the Cleveland Browns are having, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has shouldered a lot of it, especially recently. Even loyal fans have been confused by some of Stefanski’s choices because they expect better from him.

Pundit Stephen A. Smith recently said how much he respects Stefanski, but he also raised a big question about the head coach.

He said it seems like Stefanski didn’t have his team prepared for its Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Smith is wondering what is going on behind the scenes.

“Something’s wrong. I don’t root against Kevin Stefanski, I root for him because of his daddy. Something ain’t right. Something smells. If it ain’t [Kevin Stefanski], it’s somebody else,” Smith said.

Browns’ Handling Of Sanders Fuels Coaching Concerns

Smith suggested that the front office and Stefanski’s coaching staff are butting heads and not seeing eye to eye. Whatever the reason, he wants to see a change.

A lot of this boils down to how the team has treated Shedeur Sanders. The choices around the rookie quarterback just don’t make sense to many.

Stefanski and his staff knew that Gabriel could be in jeopardy physically, yet it seems like they didn’t do any extra work to prepare Sanders in case he had to play.

With Gabriel pulled from the game to enter concussion protocol, Sanders had an underwhelming NFL debut, and the Browns gave up a lead and lost to their AFC North rivals. It was a mistake that no one would expect from a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Smith isn’t the only person perplexed by the coaching decisions from Cleveland, and this only heightens speculation about what’s coming for Stefanski in the months ahead. Although he has done a lot of good for this team over the years, there are many who feel his time as head coach could be running out unless his choices become more appealing and some victories follow.

