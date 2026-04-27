KC Concepcion Reveals Story Behind His Jersey Number

Getting selected in the NFL Draft is just the start of the journey for the rookies who hear their names called. There are introductory press conferences to follow, and then, more importantly, the selection of a jersey number.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion, who was the Cleveland Browns’ second first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, at No. 24 overall, seems to have put a lot of thought into what he will wear this season. A recent social media video showed Concepcion with his new No. 17 jersey, which also has “Jr” alongside his last name.

In the post, Concepcion revealed the story behind his jersey number, saying it highlights his journey from high school in North Carolina to college at Texas A&M and now the pros.

“I was No. 1 in high school, then in my final year in college, I was No. 7. [Together], 17,” Concepcion said.

KC is rockin with 17 pic.twitter.com/ZgF1umg0dr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2026

Linebacker Jerome Baker wore No. 17 for the Browns last season. He is currently an unsigned free agent. It was worn by quarterback Dorian-Thompson Robinson the previous two seasons.

The No. 17 was most famously worn for the Browns by quarterback Brian Sipe from 1974 to 1983. Later on, it was notably worn by wide receiver Braylon Edwards from 2005 to 2009.

Concepcion hopes to fare as well as Edwards did in the early stages of his time with Cleveland. In his third year, Edwards made 80 receptions for 1,289 and 16 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3, he was a very different receiver from Concepcion, who is built at 5-foot-11, though both have had concerns about dropped passes. He has been favorably compared to wide receiver Zay Flowers by Browns head coach Todd Monken, who was Flowers’ offensive coordinator when he became a Pro Bowl player with the Baltimore Ravens.

Concepcion also has an interesting backstory that could make his jersey even more popular among Browns fans. He has had to overcome a speech impediment, but it has done nothing to diminish his confidence, as before being selected, he declared himself to be the best receiver in this draft.

Now, he will take the next steps when he appears at his first workouts in the near future.

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