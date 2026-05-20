Browns Tabbed As Dark Horse Team For 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns had a really tough 2025 season, and they are looking for improvements in 2026. Although the Super Bowl may still be out of reach, more success isn’t, and a better track record could be right around the corner.

Writing on PFF, Bradley Locker stated that the Browns should certainly look better in 2026, but they still have some problems to repair.

“The Browns’ stellar draft patched some major weaknesses, but the team still doesn’t yet look like a player in the stacked AFC North. Its receiving corps and offensive line are improved, but quarterback remains a quagmire after the group compiled the worst PFF passing grade a year ago. On the other hand, defense is an area where the Browns should feel better, but it remains to be seen how well the fourth-best unit by EPA per play will fare without Jim Schwartz,” Locker wrote.

At the heart of his statement, Locker gets to a point that many people agree with: until the Browns solve their QB problem, they will be stuck in a rut. A team can only be as powerful as its quarterback, but the Browns aren’t even at the point where they know who theirs is.

The Browns needed to bolster their offense this offseason, and they have done that via their signings and draft picks. That has given fans hope that they will be able to score a lot more, which is head coach Todd Monken’s main goal.

The defense has already been strong, but even that could look better in 2026. However, it won’t mean much if the offense doesn’t take advances forward.

Most fans agree that the Browns will look better in the new season, but no one is quite sure how much improvement they will show. A lot of people are keeping their expectations in check, hoping to see a few more wins but not preparing for a championship run, at least not yet.

Locker’s comments will be echoed for the foreseeable future until the Browns come forward and make their choice for starting quarterback.

Until then, people will be more optimistic, but still very unsure of the team.

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Browns Defender Is Ready To Reach A New Level In 2026