New Browns Defender Was Turning Heads In Camp

The Cleveland Browns defense should remain stout during the 2025 NFL season as they managed to keep Myles Garrett despite his trade request.

Garrett seemed intent on leaving the Browns this offseason after their disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, but wound up re-upping with the team on a four-year, $160 million extension.

With Garrett in tow, Cleveland did well to rebuild the defensive line behind him as they drafted Mason Graham fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They also added depth at the defensive tackle position by signing veteran Maliek Collins to a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency.

Collins spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers and provides valuable depth for Cleveland at the tackle position.

While Collins isn’t the biggest name on the defensive end, he’s already making an impact with his reps in the offseason via Lance Reisland.

“Maliek Collins has outstanding movement skills, short area burst, and active, violent hands. Looking forward to seeing him in pads at training camp. #Browns,” Reisland posted.

In the video, Collins shows off his short-area burst and hands on the dummies, giving fans an early glimpse of what they can expect to see on the field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has always preferred to run the football and control time of possession, so having a strong defense to keep teams off the field would go a long way in helping them stay competitive.

Collins might not play the most snaps, but he’s a strong presence in the trenches and someone that should help once the games officially begin.

