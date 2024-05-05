Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / New Browns RB Details His Approach To The Position

New Browns RB Details His Approach To The Position

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns hopeful that running back Nick Chubb can be back and fully healthy this season, Cleveland used little capital on the position this offseason.

The team signed athletes like Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman as insurance, adding those players to a group that includes Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, and John Kelly.

Now, Cleveland is looking at an undrafted free agent to provide more depth at this position.

Former BYU running back Aidan Robbins joined “The Dawgs” Podcast this week, explaining his approach to being a running back in the NFL.

“It’s not just a glory position where you get the ball, anybody can run the ball,” Robbins said in a video clip shared on Twitter.

Robbins is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound running back who played at three different schools in college.

One of the podcast hosts asked Robbins about his pass protection, a way that the host said would get Robbins onto the field in the NFL immediately.

Robbins said that he switches his mentality to more of a linebacker in pass protection, telling viewers how he is comfortable banging against defensive players who make their way into the backfield.

In addition to pass protection, Robbins said he felt he was an underrated receiver for his team’s offense.

The running back’s best college season came in 2022 at UNLV where he finished with 209 carries for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.

At UNLV, Robbins also caught 23 passes for 125 and another score in 2022.

His final season at BYU saw the running back rush for 485 yards and a score while also catching seven passes for 33 yards.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 'Real Steal' For Browns In 2024 NFL Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names 'Real Steal' For Browns In 2024 NFL Draft

47 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Deshaun Watson Can Do This Season

1 hour ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts 1 DT Browns Could Cut From Roster

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

21 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reacts To Elijah Moore Potentially Serving As A Kick Returner

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Is 'Very Impressed' By 1 New Player

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals How New Browns Offense Will Look

1 day ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Browns WR Signs Deal With AFC East Foe

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sees Positive Role He Can Play For Browns' QB Room

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb's Offseason Progress

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns' Potential Weakness

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Admires 1 New Coach Who Gets Players 'Ultra-Prepared'

2 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names Browns' 'Sleeper' In 2024 Draft Class

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

3 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

3 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

4 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns' Late-Round Picks

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Shares Prediction For Greg Newsome's Future In Cleveland

4 days ago

Browns Nation