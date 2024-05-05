New Browns RB Details His Approach To The Position

With the Cleveland Browns hopeful that running back Nick Chubb can be back and fully healthy this season, Cleveland used little capital on the position this offseason.

The team signed athletes like Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman as insurance, adding those players to a group that includes Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, and John Kelly.

Now, Cleveland is looking at an undrafted free agent to provide more depth at this position.

Former BYU running back Aidan Robbins joined “The Dawgs” Podcast this week, explaining his approach to being a running back in the NFL.

“It’s not just a glory position where you get the ball, anybody can run the ball,” Robbins said in a video clip shared on Twitter.

Robbins is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound running back who played at three different schools in college.

One of the podcast hosts asked Robbins about his pass protection, a way that the host said would get Robbins onto the field in the NFL immediately.

Robbins said that he switches his mentality to more of a linebacker in pass protection, telling viewers how he is comfortable banging against defensive players who make their way into the backfield.

In addition to pass protection, Robbins said he felt he was an underrated receiver for his team’s offense.

The running back’s best college season came in 2022 at UNLV where he finished with 209 carries for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.

At UNLV, Robbins also caught 23 passes for 125 and another score in 2022.

His final season at BYU saw the running back rush for 485 yards and a score while also catching seven passes for 33 yards.

