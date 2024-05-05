Analyst Names ‘Real Steal’ For Browns In 2024 NFL Draft

Seventh-round draft picks are viewed as opportunities for NFL franchises to take a low-cost chance to find a potential player for development, someone who is not viewed as a Week 1 starter for the upcoming season.

The Browns selected two players in the seventh round this year, and NFL Network host Rhett Lewis believes Cleveland landed a hidden gem with one of those two players.

On “The Dawg Check” Podcast this week, Rhett named South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden as the player he believes could find a spot on the Browns’ roster this season.

“I go to Myles Harden, who I think you could look at as a potential real steal in this draft in the seventh round,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ comments on Harden started at the 9:18 mark in the podcast.

The analyst watched Harden in person this season at the East-West Shrine Bowl as the NFL Network covered that event.

Lewis talked to multiple talent evaluators in January, recalling that Harden was viewed as a potential surprise top-100 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Instead, Cleveland was able to land Harden with the No. 227 pick in the seventh round.

Lewis called him “one of the better defensive backs” at the event as the analyst said he can make an impact at the next level in the nickel defense in the slot cornerback role, potentially as early as this season.

Before being selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl, college scouting directors made a trip to South Dakota to talk with and watch Harden play in person.

NEXT:

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Deshaun Watson Can Do This Season