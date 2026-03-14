New Browns TE Reacts To Seeing His Jersey For First Time

The Cleveland Browns had some tough free agents to let go of this offseason, including tight end David Njoku, who spent nine incredible seasons with the team since being drafted in the first round in 2017. After 118 games, over 4,000 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns, it’s time for him to join a contender and begin his next chapter, which left behind a substantial void in Cleveland’s tight end room.

The Browns are in good hands with breakout rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr., but he is more of a modern receiving tight end and doesn’t jump off the page as a blocker. That’s why the Browns spent some of their newly-created cap space on Jack Stoll, who signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal to come fill out this tight end room.

Stoll was recently welcomed to the Browns’ facility for the first time and got to see his locker. He was seen touring the locker room before picking up the brand new No. 89 jersey hanging in his locker.

“89 looks pretty good in Brown, doesn’t it?” Stoll asked.

Stoll has caught 28 passes in his five years in the NFL, the first four of which were spent with the Philadelphia Eagles after they signed him as an undrafted free agent following his time at Nebraska. He spent last year with the New Orleans Saints, where he scored his first touchdown.

At 6’4″ and 250 pounds, he is another big body that will help protect whoever the starting quarterback is. With so much turnover on the offensive line heading into the 2026 season, having another blocker around is a great thing.

It’s always heartwarming to see moments like this because seeing your locker with a jersey hanging in it is the first thing that makes it all real. Stoll will be spending a lot of time at that locker, hopefully for longer than just this one year.

With so much uncertainty at other positions on offense, namely at quarterback, the Browns need stability and consistency where they can find it. That’s what Stoll brings — you know exactly what you’re getting when he is on the field.

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