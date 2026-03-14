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Joe Thomas Makes A Bold Claim About New Browns Coach

Justin Hussong
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Joe Thomas Makes A Bold Claim About New Browns Coach
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have cooked a bit in free agency, most notably by snagging a few new members for the offensive line to mitigate the fact that 2025’s starting line is all gone. The only glaring hole remaining is at left tackle, which has more or less been a revolving door ever since the legendary Joe Thomas hung up his cleats a few years back.

Luckily, if Browns fans ever want to catch a glimpse of their former legend, he isn’t too hard to find. He has also remained a big advocate for the team in his retirement and recently spoke highly of one of the team’s new coaching hires.

Cleveland.com reporter Ashley Bastock recently shared some quotes from new Browns guard Zion Johnson, who agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal at the onset of free agency. She shared how Johnson loved the idea of coming to the Browns due to how eager they were to improve the line and called offensive line coach George Warhop a big factor in his decision, a notion that Thomas supported.

“Boom! One of the best OL coaches in NFL history!!” said Thomas.

Warhop has served as the offensive line coach for a whopping nine different NFL teams since 1996, including a previous tenure as the Browns’ O-Line coach from 2009-13. Thomas made four first-team All-Pros during that time frame, so it’s no wonder that he has such strong opinions about Warhop.

This was an incredible hire by new head coach Todd Monken, who was able to lure Warhop away from the Baltimore Ravens with him. Warhop spent the past two years serving as Baltimore’s O-Line coach and helped Lamar Jackson win another MVP and Derrick Henry run for 1,500+ and 1,900+ yards in his tenure.

Warhop could have a nice shiny new toy to work with as well if the Browns do what most expect and take a left tackle with the sixth pick in the upcoming draft. If that’s the route the front office takes, that prospect would be in incredible hands — the same ones that helped mold Joe Thomas.

NEXT:  Browns Make Another Defensive Line Addition
Justin Hussong
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Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

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