New Deshaun Watson Video Sparks Speculation

The Cleveland Browns confused a lot of fans this offseason when they took a strength by numbers approach to fixing this organization’s long-standing quarterback problem and conducted a four-man QB competition over the summer to find their starting QB for 2025.

None of this would have happened if the Deshaun Watson trade had worked out better. The Browns now have a pair of rookies leading the way, as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both work to prove they can be the guy long-term.

After ownership made it relatively clear that the team was done with Watson following his torn Achilles, suddenly things aren’t as clear since Watson is apparently nearing a return, as evidenced by the recent workout video he shared.

Deshaun Watson just posted a new workout video from the Browns facility. Do you think he’ll play this season? pic.twitter.com/9Al7nzURnU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 9, 2025

As encouraging as the video is, it’s still a far cry from doing full sprints and cutting at full speed, and until he is able to do those things consistently, he likely still has a ways to go in his recovery.

That being said, his impending return is something the Browns are going to have to deal with at some point, as things have been mostly quiet on the Watson front all year due to having so many new QBs in the building.

It’s anybody’s guess how the team handles this, but for now, Dillon Gabriel has been exciting, and it wouldn’t do the team much good to go back to Watson unless there was a good reason to do so.

It has been years since we have seen Watson play to the level he did prior to his suspension, and there’s no guarantee that player is ever coming back.

