Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / New Deshaun Watson Video Sparks Speculation

New Deshaun Watson Video Sparks Speculation

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

New Deshaun Watson Video Sparks Speculation
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns confused a lot of fans this offseason when they took a strength by numbers approach to fixing this organization’s long-standing quarterback problem and conducted a four-man QB competition over the summer to find their starting QB for 2025.

None of this would have happened if the Deshaun Watson trade had worked out better. The Browns now have a pair of rookies leading the way, as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both work to prove they can be the guy long-term.

After ownership made it relatively clear that the team was done with Watson following his torn Achilles, suddenly things aren’t as clear since Watson is apparently nearing a return, as evidenced by the recent workout video he shared.

As encouraging as the video is, it’s still a far cry from doing full sprints and cutting at full speed, and until he is able to do those things consistently, he likely still has a ways to go in his recovery.

That being said, his impending return is something the Browns are going to have to deal with at some point, as things have been mostly quiet on the Watson front all year due to having so many new QBs in the building.

It’s anybody’s guess how the team handles this, but for now, Dillon Gabriel has been exciting, and it wouldn’t do the team much good to go back to Watson unless there was a good reason to do so.

It has been years since we have seen Watson play to the level he did prior to his suspension, and there’s no guarantee that player is ever coming back.

NEXT:  Browns OC Highlights Shedeur Sanders’ Progress
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation