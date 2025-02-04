New Details Emerge About Myles Garrett’s Frustration With Browns

On February 3rd, Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

However, even though this may have come out of left field to some, this decision was a long time in the making.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, Garrett’s discontent with the organization has been brewing for years.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he revealed that Garrett was going to sit down with him and talk about how frustrated he was with the team a few years ago.

"Two years ago, Myles was supposed to sit down with me and talk about how he was unhappy with where things were at. So, yeah, I wholeheartedly believe that he means it." @ByJasonLloyd w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on #Browns – Myles Garrett 🔊Listen: https://t.co/biLjLJgcuA pic.twitter.com/3ZboIfmF5w — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 4, 2025

That happened when Deshaun Watson was suspended, and the team was struggling.

Then, Garrett changed his mind and backed down from the interview.

The Browns bounced back last season and made the playoffs, so Garrett was happy with the situation.

But after watching the team regress and struggle so much again, he was back to a breaking point.

That’s why Lloyd thinks Garrett truly wants to leave, and this isn’t a power play at all.

Garrett is a competitive player, and he’s been a top-ten player in the league for years now.

He’s been in the NFL for eight years now, so he’s clearly aware of the ins and outs of the league.

He’s seen some of his colleagues leave bad situations and then play for a championship somewhere else.

It’s easy to be mad at him or call him out for this decision.

But with how hard he’s worked and played and how involved he’s been with the community, no one can say that he doesn’t care or didn’t give his all in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Saquon Barkley Names Which Team Should Sign Jameis Winston