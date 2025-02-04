Saquon Barkley Names Which Team Should Sign Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have several openings on their roster.

Deshaun Watson’s injury wasn’t a significant concern in 2025, as they were already anticipated to pursue a quarterback or two.

Some speculated that Jameis Winston could be the team’s starter going forward.

However, as expected, he regressed after a couple of impressive outings, throwing a lot of interceptions and eventually losing his spot to Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

So, now that he might not be coming back, Saquon Barkley gave him advice for his next destination.

When Winston asked him which team should sign him next season, he pitched his former team, the New York Giants, to get him.

Jameis Winston: “Who should sign me in free agency?” Saquon Barkley: “I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now.” 💀💀 (🎥 @FOS) pic.twitter.com/hysAGE7kq1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2025

Of course, the Giants do need a quarterback, but chances are that Barkley was just trolling.

His relationship with Giants GM Joe Schoen isn’t particularly in a good place right now, so it seems highly unlikely that he wants to do them any favors.

Then again, with Myles Garrett requesting a trade, perhaps it wouldn’t be the craziest idea to bring Winston back.

He’s going to win some games, but he’s also going to lose plenty of them.

By trading Garrett, the Browns wouldn’t be under any pressure to compete at a high level, and they would most likely trade away their older veterans.

Winston could be a cheap bridge quarterback for a year while the team targets its future star in the quarterback-rich 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s already familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense and organization.

