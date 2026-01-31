New Report Sheds Light On Jim Schwartz’s Heated Fallout With Browns

There is plenty of excitement in Cleveland after the Browns finally hired a head coach, bringing in former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to succeed Kevin Stefanski. Monken beat out Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase in the final round to secure the job, and the focus can now mercilessly shift toward filling out his staff and doing some early draft scouting.

The unfortunate byproduct of the Monken hiring is that Schwartz will likely be leaving the organization.

It’s still a fresh wound, but some details have now emerged about the Schwartz situation. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero recently stopped by The Rich Eisen Show to talk about Schwartz, and he provided more insight into what happened after Schwartz sat down with the Browns and learned of their decision.

“Jim Schwartz was going to lose his mind if he didn’t get the head coaching job. He had a meeting that morning as they were finalizing the hire on Monken. He was told he was not getting the job. I’ve spoken to many people that have spoken to Schwartz and saw his exit. He was not happy. He was visibly upset. He said a few four-letter words. He cleaned out his office. He’s got no intention of coming back to the Browns,” Pelissero said.

Pelissero brought up the difficult aspect of this ordeal that nobody has been talking about yet, and that’s the fact that Schwartz is still under contract. It’s not so easy for him to leave and sign somewhere else to be a defensive coordinator, so he and the Browns are going to have to have further conversations.

The San Francisco 49ers are the first team that jumps out as a potential Schwartz destination, as they recently lost their DC, Robert Saleh. He joined the Tennessee Titans to be their new head coach, and taking over as DC for a contender like San Francisco would be a logical next stop for Schwartz before he takes another crack at a head coaching gig in a year or two.

Losing Schwartz wasn’t the original plan, but it’s now an unfortunate reality the Browns may have to deal with. This story is far from over, so keep an eye out for updates.

