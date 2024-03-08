NFC Team Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Greg Newsome

For the last three seasons, the Cleveland Browns have been patient with the development of young cornerback Greg Newsome II.

He showed some growth in 2023 by posting 14 passes defended and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

But with free agency about to open up across the NFL, there are rumors the Browns may at least be open to trading Newsome, who has been a consistent starter since they took him with the No. 26 pick in 2021.

Per Jeff Risdon via MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter, the Detroit Lions have shown interest in a trade for Newsome.

2023 was a banner year for the Lions — they finished first in the NFC North with a 12-5 record and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they held a double-digit lead over the San Francisco 49ers before succumbing in the second half.

It was the type of banner season they hadn’t enjoyed in a generation, and there is a sense that they could still have some room for improvement, especially on defense.

While Detroit had one of the NFL’s strongest offenses, they were just 23rd in points allowed, and their pass defense was particularly problematic.

The Browns, meanwhile, were able to finish 11-6 in 2023 despite season-ending injuries to star running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson largely thanks to their defense.

They ranked first in total yards allowed and first downs given up, and they formed an identity as a team that mucks it up.

If Newsome does get traded, it will be interesting to see how Cleveland proceeds.