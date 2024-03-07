Analyst Has Clear Message About Potential Mike Williams Trade

Before the end of the 2023 NFL season, analysts nationwide speculated that the Cleveland Browns needed to add another top-end receiver.

The thinking is that the organization must add a viable threat to pair with Amari Cooper.

That idea has only gained steam in the offseason, and every available, or soon-to-be available, free-agent pass-catcher has been linked to Cleveland.

On Thursday, 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman posted his opinion on Twitter.

“I like Mike Williams as a free agent. I don’t want to trade for him.” https://twitter.com/KenCarman/status/1765681347996094594

Williams’s current team is the Los Angeles Chargers, and they have yet to renegotiate his current contract or release the eighth-year player.

Releasing Williams before March 15 will save the Chargers a whopping $20 million.

The primary reason for the notion of Williams coming to Cleveland is his connection to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The two were college teammates at Clemson between 2014 and 2016.

Together, they were responsible for 157 receptions and 18 touchdowns while at the school.

Williams, who will turn 30 during the 2024 season, is a 6-foot-4, 218-pound mismatch on the field.

He regularly towers over cornerbacks and has been a key member of the Chargers since 2017.

In 2021, Williams had career-highs in receptions (76) and yards (1,146) to go along with nine touchdowns.

The following year, he caught 63 passes, and in 2023, he had 19 catches before a torn ACL in Week 3 ended his season early.

Some analysts believe Williams’s injury will make it easier for Cleveland to ask for less than his market value if he’s released.

The official start of NFL free agency begins next week, but speculation over the Browns adding a talented, veteran receiver will continue.