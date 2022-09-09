NFL Analyst Includes Jacoby Brissett In A Shocking List

The Cleveland Browns will go with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s player conduct policy.

The former Florida and NC State standout did have some experience as a starter for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts.

However, he hasn’t been a player worthy of Pro Bowl or All-Pro distinctions.

In fact, his best season came in 2017 when he had 276 completions for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Colts.

He can also use his feet to move the ball, as proven by his 13 career rushing touchdowns.

Despite his versatility, former NFL player and CBS Sports analyst Ross Tucker isn’t sold on Brissett taking over.

It’s 2022 and Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, Mitch Trubisky, Geno Smith, & Marcus Mariota are starting for their teams in the opener. What a time to be alive. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 8, 2022

Tucker tweeted, “It’s 2022, and Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, Mitch Trubisky, Geno Smith, & Marcus Mariota are starting for their teams in the opener. What a time to be alive.”

He added, “What’s it like watching Josh Allen play if you are a fan of one of these teams?”

Like Flacco, who will lead the New York Jets in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Brissett will be starting because he is the next man up.

Watson isn’t available, and he is second in the depth chart in front of Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

Brissett Will Manage The Game

Head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t ask Brissett to take several risks in the passing game.

Instead, they have the luxury of having a backfield unit with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson.

He can hand the ball off to those guys and let them gain yardage while controlling the clock.

When the opportunity comes, Brissett will take a shot downfield, especially when the Panthers defense breaks down.

Brissett will do enough to hopefully lead the Browns to victory, and his stats will not be eye-popping.