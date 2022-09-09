Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to saying that he is a linebacker playing quarterback.

The rift went from bad to worse when Mayfield started throwing verbal jabs at Cowherd.

Mayfield even appeared on Cowherd’s show to discuss the host’s dislike for the quarterback.

The FOX Sports personality also declared before that he was done talking about Mayfield.

However, it seems that Cowherd changed his sentiment about the former number one overall pick by declaring that he will shine against his former team.

Baker Mayfield will shine Sunday against the Browns: "He's always had the ability to channel emotion for a singular game and be great." — @ColinCowherd Sponsored by @vegas. #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/Ra8OgRcLMS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 8, 2022

The above tweet shared a quote from Cowherd which reads, “He’s always had the ability to channel emotion for a singular game and be great.”

He cited the revenge game against Ohio State as an example of his claim.

Reading between the lines, though, it isn’t much of a compliment because Cowherd implies that Mayfield lacks consistency.

He pointed out that Mayfield’s ego and athletic limitations are major factors for his inconsistent career.

Cowherd then pointed out that defeating the Browns would be a satisfying result for Mayfield.

A Fantastic Story For Week 1

The football gods might have had a hand in this wonderful narrative between the Browns and the Panthers.

Mayfield joined Carolina via trade in July and was named their starting quarterback over Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

In return, the Browns received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That selection becomes a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps.

As always, a player defeating his former team will give rise to several stories and soundbites.