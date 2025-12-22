Browns Analyst Drops Blunt Take About Andrew Berry

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done some impressive things for his team over the years. However, he is currently in the hot seat, and certain Browns fans are beyond ready to cut ties with him and say goodbye.

However, it’s not clear whether Berry will lose his job this offseason, and some reports have suggested that Cleveland’s ownership is considering keeping him around next year. The bottom line is that no one really knows what is going to happen to Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter placed a ton of blame at the feet of Berry, stating that if Stefanski goes, Berry needs to be given his walking papers, too. He claimed that Berry has wasted multiple star players and has left the offensive line in “shambles.”

He isn’t saying that Berry has to go, but he thinks that if the Browns release their head coach, they need to do the same with their GM.

It would be the best chance to start over with a whole new group to lead this team.

“If you fire Stefanski, you need to fire Andrew Berry. Andrew bought the groceries, and the groceries are foul. He had a team built to win consistently and ruined it. He wasted Nick Chubb. He wasted Joel Bitonio. He wasted Myles Garrett. He’s wasted Denzel Ward. He wasted Wyatt Teller. He’s wasted this window, so why does he get the opportunity to continue? He put together the worst WR room in the NFL, the OL is in shambles,” Ruiter said.

The Browns had many promising pieces in their lineup and a team that appeared like it could be competitive all season long. And instead of reaching the playoffs, they are once again staring at a season with only three total wins.

It must be noted that so many of the problems tormenting the team have to do with injuries, which are obviously out of Berry’s control. But there is also no denying that he has made some serious missteps.

For example, Ruiter says that Berry was behind the Deshaun Watson acquisition, which has currently done nothing for the Browns but cost them money and create nasty headlines. Berry definitely struck gold with the last draft, and some of these rookies could be with the team for a long time, but Ruiter and many others have gotten their fill of Berry and are ready to let him go.

However, they still don’t know what ownership is going to do.

