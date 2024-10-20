NFL Announces Fine For Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Player safety is always the most important thing in football, and the NFL has cracked down even more this year on unnecessary uses of the helmet this year in terms of tackling offensive players or trucking defensive players.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah’s pockets are now a bit lighter after the league announced its fine for a tackle he made in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared that Owusu-Koromoah has been fined $20,900 for lowering his head while contributing to a tackle on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter.

The NFL also fined #Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah $20,900 for the same infraction in that game. Lowering the head continues to be a point of emphasis and the league is making that point through fines. https://t.co/dhKPGfaTJ5 pic.twitter.com/3OYM5LkR8K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2024

Barkley did something similar earlier in the game and was fined $45,020 for a more excessive lowering of the helmet.

Owusu-Koromoah’s play seemed to be a fairly routine tackle and he definitely didn’t lower his helmet nearly as much as Saquon did, but the NFL takes this kind of thing very seriously, and thus, the Browns linebacker has to cough up a couple of bucks.

The linebacker leads the team in tackles this year by a wide margin with 47 and has been a key member of this defense, and this was unusual for him as he has remained clean for most of his career.

Hopefully, for the Browns, Owusu-Koromoah won’t let this deter him and he’ll continue to be the tackling machine he has been all season.

The Browns will need him on Sunday as they head into a key divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in what is likely a must-win game to try to get this season back on track.

NEXT:

Lions Showing Interest In Trading For Browns Player