NFL Coach Makes Case For Browns To Draft Abdul Carter

The Cleveland Browns have the potential to get a generational player at No. 2.

Most insiders have them going with Colorado star WR/DB Travis Hunter with that selection.

Nevertheless, an anonymous defensive line coach believes they might be better off with Abdul Carter.

In a report posted by The Athletic, the coach raved about the potential of having Carter wreaking havoc opposite Myles Garrett:

“He can change an organization,” an anonymous NFL DL coach said. “I think he’s better than Chop (Robinson), better than Dallas Turner. You put this kid on the other side of Myles Garrett—holy s—! His pad level is high, yes, and sometimes he’ll get washed or pushed past, but everything on film you hate about him, you can fix in a heartbeat.”

The Penn State defensive end has gone back and forth with Travis Hunter as the best player in this class, according to most experts.

He’s got the potential to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

His ability to rush the passer and turn the corner to disrupt everything in front of him is reminiscent of that of Micah Parsons.

The Browns already have the best pass-rusher in the game, so that might not be the most pressing need they have at the moment.

They could clearly use another high-end piece there, but it’s not like having Garrett there has led to Super Bowl contention.

That’s why they might be leaning towards taking Hunter instead, given that he can be the offensive playmaker they’ve lacked for quite a while now.

The Browns will be on the clock with the second-most valuable selection in the entire event, and they could go in many different ways.

Whatever they decide to do, the fans can only hope that they don’t end up regretting not taking Carter with their first-round selection once it’s all said and done.

