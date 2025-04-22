Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Land Surprising QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will likely be in the market for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Then again, it might not be one of the top prospects.

Most reports have them passing on Shedeur Sanders in the first round to take Travis Hunter instead.

They’ve done their due diligence on Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, both of whom might be available either at No. 33 or late in the first round if they find a way to trade back up.

However, Adam Schefter of ESPN believes they could also be in the mix to land Tyler Shough.

In his latest column, the renowned insider stated that Shough will end up with one of the QB-needy teams, and the Browns are one of his potential destinations:

“There are a group of teams after Tennessee that would like to address quarterback early, including the Browns, Giants, Saints and Steelers,” Schefter wrote. “Cleveland also happens to own the ever-valuable No. 33 pick, the first pick at the top of Round 2, which is why the Giants or Saints could explore trading back into Round 1 to jump them. Shough is likely to land on one of these quarterback-needy teams.”

The Browns have also worked him out and interviewed him, so this makes sense.

Shough is one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.

He’s struggled with major injuries throughout the course of his collegiate career, which is why he’s going to be a 26-year-old rookie.

The Browns already had a 28-year-old rookie quarterback in Brandon Weeden in the past, and that didn’t necessarily end well.

Nevertheless, Shough’s arm talent is simply remarkable, regardless of his age.

He could be available by the time the Browns are back on the clock in the third round at No. 94.

That would also allow them to go with the best player available at No. 33, potentially an offensive tackle.

This quarterback class is far from impressive, so this move might be the best for them in the long run.

