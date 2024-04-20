NFL Draft Analyst Identifies 3 Safeties Browns Should Draft

With Cleveland safeties Grant Delpit and Rodney McLeod Jr. roaming the defensive backfield, the Browns have a strong core of athletes at this position this year.

Should the team want to add depth with players from the 2024 NFL Draft next week, which prospects would be on the Browns’ radar?

An NFL draft analyst chimed in with his top three picks that fit Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s schemes.

The Plain Dealer draft analyst Lance Reisland posted his choices on Twitter, naming Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin, Georgia’s Javon Bullard, and Utah’s Cole Bishop as three safeties the Browns should target in the upcoming draft.

Nubin was a Second-team AP All-American in 2023 as he was tied for sixth in the country with five interceptions and finished his career with a Minnesota-record 13 interceptions.

Bullard finished the NFL Combine as the highest-scoring safety.

At Georgia, he started 12 games last season and notched 56 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Bishop was a Second-team All-Pac 12 selection as he played in 11 games, notching 60 tackles and two interceptions for the Utes.

Nubin is predicted as a second-round selection while Bullard is predicted to hear his name called in the second or third round, falling into Cleveland’s available draft picks.

Bishop is a third-round or final day draft prospect.

Reisland noted that safety is not a current need for the Browns, but the team could bolster their production adding a rookie at a reduced rate should the team not bring McLeod back next season.

In addition to Delpit and McLeod, the Browns have Juan Thornhill, Ronnie Hickman, and D’Anthony Bell on the roster.

