Browns Nation

Saturday, April 20, 2024
Will The Browns Add A Third Alternate Helmet in 2025?

Will The Browns Add A Third Alternate Helmet in 2025?

browns locker room with helmets

 

The NFL announced earlier this month franchises could install a third helmet design as early as this season for teams undergoing uniform changes this season or next season for all other teams.

Cleveland revealed the return of a fan-favorite helmet design this week, bringing back the traditional white facemasks for the 2024 regular season.

Could another fan design become the third helmet that the Browns use in the near future?

That’s the question NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook posed to his Twitter followers, noting that the Browns are actively considering a third helmet for the 2025 season.

The design was by graphic designer Ted Hyman, a South Carolina graduate who reimagines NFL and college football uniforms and logos with real-life images of athletes modeling his artwork.

Hyman’s concept art for the Browns was posted last year, garnering almost 11,000 likes on Instagram and complemented by images of an orange and brown uniform.

 

Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson told a local radio host on Wednesday that the team will consider adding one more helmet as early as 2025.

The Browns already have a second helmet, one that is primarily white with brown and orange stripes.

When the team used the alternate helmets in 2023, it was the first time in more than seven decades that the Cleveland franchise wore helmets that were not primarily orange.

Cleveland unveiled its white facemasks with a video of Nick Chubb inside the iconic look, exciting fans with the team’s choice of facemasks and models.

The Browns sported the white facemasks on their helmets from 1975 until 2005.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation