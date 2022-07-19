NFL Fans React To Latest Deshaun Watson Report

With training camps across the NFL opening up this week, there is still no resolution in sight to the Deshaun Watson saga.

The Cleveland Browns and their new starting quarterback are still awaiting the league’s decision on if he’ll be suspended and for how long.

Most feel that some sort of suspension is inevitable, and the feeling among many has been that he has a good chance of getting a hefty suspension that would keep him out of the entire 2022 season, if not longer.

Arbitrator Sue Robinson’s decision may overlap with the early part of camp for the Browns, according to one NFL reporter.

If Watson is indeed suspended for all of this season, he and the NFL Player Association (NFLPA) will sue the league in response.

Across Twitter, fans are disgusted that this is this battle the NFLPA has apparently chosen to fight.

The Precedent Of Recent Suspensions

Some accuse the NFL of being inconsistent when it comes to players who have been involved in off-the-field incidents.

Just over a decade ago, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was twice accused of sexual assault, and after the second incident, the league suspended him without pay for the first six contests of the 2010 season (it was later reduced to four contests).

In 2015, Tom Brady got a mere four-game suspension after the Deflategate scandal in which it was revealed his New England Patriots had illegally deflated the footballs used in their win over the Indianapolis Colts in the previous season’s AFC Championship Game.

Numerous players over the years have been suspended for domestic violence incidents, but the majority of them only lasted a fraction of a season.

Just a few months ago, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of the upcoming season after he had gambled on games during the 2021 campaign.

In Major League Baseball, Trevor Bauer, a star pitcher who had just joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, was suspended for the equivalent of two full seasons after he was accused of sexual assault.

It had led to many expecting or even wanting Watson to be suspended for a lengthy amount of time.

Some feel the Watson situation is more a symptom of a league-wide culture problem in the NFL than a disease in itself.

In all, many dozens of players have been suspended for various reasons, while the NBA, by comparison, has suspended far fewer players over its 75-year history.