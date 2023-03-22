NFL Fans React To Today’s Elijah Moore Trade

The Cleveland Browns have made a big trade.

Most know they were in the market for an upgrade at wide receiver, and they got a good one from the New York Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have traded wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Browns.

Trade: Jets are sending WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

It was reported earlier that the Browns were in the market for a new receiver.

They had shown interest in Jerry Jeudy, and we also heard they floated around in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.

Moore requested a trade from the Jets last season, and now it has finally been granted.

FINALLY HE IS FREE — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 22, 2023

Moore is a great get for the Browns.

He is still on his rookie contract and set to make under $2 million each of the next two seasons.

Plus, we have seen Moore play at a high level during his first year with the Jets.

Many Browns fans are thrilled with the newest addition.

Hopefully Browns Twitter will stop melting down now lol. Good move Berry!!! Let’s gooo — Lake Erie Bro (@brownsfan2427) March 22, 2023

In the deal, the Browns gave up a second-round pick for Moore and a third-round pick.

That does not seem too much to give up for a player that can make a significant impact next year.

His down year last season had more to do with the terrible quarterback play in New York than anything else.

He is good. Was not used correctly last year. You will be happy. — Paul Cuomo (@bronxtrader) March 22, 2023

So he should be much better catching passes from Deshaun Watson.

Moore is a small receiver (5-foot-8) so he can be a menace in the slot.

Pairing Moore with Amari Cooper should cause many problems for opposing defenses.

Browns fans are thrilled with this move and have given general manager Andrew Berry plenty of credit.

You get a known good receiver with great upside and a pick in the 3rd. That’s stealing by AB — Dwight on Sportz (@BSZsports) March 22, 2023

The Browns addressed one of their big offensive needs, and now should be ready to go draft.