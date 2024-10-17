NFL Insider Believes 1 Browns Player Is Top Trade Target This Season

With Cleveland staring at a 1-5 record and fading hopes of making the NFL playoffs this season, the Browns are primed to be sellers at the trade deadline, potentially building a war chest of draft picks to use for future iterations by auctioning off pieces of their roster.

The hard part of that equation is players who are attractive to offer franchises are often fan favorites in Cleveland.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes one fan favorite will be the team’s top trade target this season, a message he delivered on Tuesday during the “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3 The Fan (via X).

“Obviously, the big one would be Myles Garrett,” Breer said, adding, “I think it would take a ton to move on from here, or if someone offers two first-round picks.”

Breer added that a potential trade involving Garrett could be harmful to the locker room and the franchise in general as the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is beloved in Cleveland.

The insider offered strong advice to Browns GM Andrew Berry about how he handles this situation.

“You have to be the one picking up the phone, not the one making the call,” Bree said, adding, “You have to be very judicious about the way you handle this with, especially (Myles Garrett) but any of the guys on your roster that are paid.”

The Browns have already made one move this week, trading away star wide receiver Amari Cooper – and a draft pick – to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

