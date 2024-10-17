Josh Cribbs Reveals What He Expects From Browns For Remainder Of 2024

Since the team’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have had four winning seasons and have not posted back-to-back winning campaigns since the 1980s.

Knowing the team’s history, the fan base is accustomed to watching losing football.

Despite coming into the season with aspirations of a repeat playoff performance, the Browns are 1-5 and would only be the fourth team since the 1990s to make the playoffs with such a start to the year.

That’s one reason analyst and former player Josh Cribbs believes the season is already over for Cleveland.

Cribbs revealed his thoughts on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast, explaining that he’s expecting very little from this squad for the remainder of the 2024 NFL regular season.

“I was not torn,” Cribbs said about the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, adding, “I’m not just getting desensitized, I’m not expecting much.”

Cribbs admitted that he was “surprised” that Cleveland stayed in the game against the Eagles for as long as they did.

The analyst said that this loss “started to hurt” because the Browns had an opportunity to win the game with the score tied at 13 late in the fourth quarter.

Cribbs pointed to questionable calls from the officials with the game on the line, saying those hurt the Browns’ chances of pulling off a stunning upset against the Eagles.

Cleveland returns home Sunday to face AFC North rival Cincinnati.

The Bengals enter the contest with a 2-4 record, and both teams need to win to stay in the playoff picture.

