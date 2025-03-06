NFL Insider Believes Browns Are Eyeing 2 QB Prospects In Draft

The Cleveland Browns might not have been the best team in the NFL during the 2024 regular season, but they’ve certainly been among the most talked about over the past few weeks.

This, of course, is largely due to the team’s No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, giving them the potential to change their future for the foreseeable future.

Many people have given their takes on who the team should select, each with their own set of pros and cons.

Quarterback is the most commonly requested position for the Browns given the team’s need, but with a class that leaves something to be desired, they could be taking a bigger risk than a normally deep year.

However, there is a growing sense that the Browns are happy with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, as Jeremy Fowler shared via ESPN Cleveland.

“My sense coming out of the combine is that they like both QBs,” Fowler said via ESPN Cleveland.

"My sense coming out of the combine is that they like both QBs," – @JFowlerESPN on the Browns liking both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/Zj1Q183JcV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2025

Sanders and Ward are commonly viewed as the best prospects at the position, so Fowler’s comments don’t appear to be too far off base from what the consensus has been thus far.

While the Browns might be confident in both players, the fanbase might be skeptical given the team’s history of drafting first-round quarterbacks.

Nobody over the past 20+ seasons has emerged as the face of the franchise, so it will be interesting to see if this is the year that they figure it out.

Browns fans are hoping for a miracle, and if they hit it big with their first-round selection, things will be looking up for this team moving forward.

