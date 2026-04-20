Analyst Names One Prospect Browns Must Avoid In NFL Draft

The days have narrowed until the 2026 NFL Draft begins, but the options for the Cleveland Browns with the No. 6 overall pick have not. While their attention at wide receiver would likely be on Carnell Tate, their potential additions at offensive tackle remain varied.

That does not even take into consideration other surprise selections, such as running back Jeremiyah Love, or one of the top defensive players, such as safety Caleb Downs. With so many possible decisions, and less and less time remaining, it might be a good idea to start crossing some names off the list.

Analyst Alex Ballentine has named one prospect the Browns must avoid in the NFL Draft, and he is offensive tackle Monroe Freeling of Georgia, based on his lack of college experience.

“The Browns have quarterback questions that probably won’t be answered in this draft. Their biggest concern in the first round should be working to make sure that they set up the best ecosystem for a quarterback to thrive. That likely means coming away with a top receiver and a blindside protector of the future. That, combined with Monroe Freeling putting up one of the most impressive combines of all the tackles in the draft, has made him a popular pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 6. That’s pretty high for a player who simply doesn’t have that much experience. If this were a weak tackle class then reaching on Freeling would be more defensible, but Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa are both on the board and there are intriguing tackle options that could be on the board when the Browns are back on the clock at No. 24,” Ballentine wrote.

Though Freeling is rarely listed among the top 10 overall prospects in this year’s class, he has been linked to the Browns at No. 6 for much of the pre-draft process. That is because the limited experience he does have has come at left tackle, which the Browns would prefer based on the current personnel on their offensive line.

With Tytus Howard expected to play right tackle, Zion Johnson and possibly Teven Jenkins at guard, and Elgton Jenkins at center, the opening appears to be at left tackle. Even though returnee Dawand Jones has shown some positive signs related to his conditioning, injuries have prevented him from completing any of his three previous NFL seasons.

So, if the Browns may want to split time between Jones and a rookie, and they likely want a first-year player who’s a bit more of a sure thing than Freeling. Despite his physical traits, Freeling started just 17 of his 35 college games, which makes him much more inexperienced than other potential offensive line targets, such as Mauigoa of Miami, Fano of Utah, even though those two played primarily right tackle in college.

The Browns should be able to satisfy their need for an offensive lineman at No. 6, but who that will be could remain unknown until the pick is announced.

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