Insider Names 3 Veteran QB Options To Watch For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new quarterback to lead them under center in 2025, a situation that they have faced a lot in recent history.

They have experienced poor luck in this department in recent seasons, struggling to find a consistent starter under center.

With that in mind, the general consensus around the league is that the Browns will try again in this year’s draft, hoping to find a franchise player with the No. 2 overall pick.

Draft prospects are certainly exciting, as the unknown of their NFL ceiling is a well-calculated risk for prospective teams.

Having a player with high upside is a big draw, but the Browns also need a capable backup, someone who could help a rookie acclimate to the league.

Deshaun Watson won’t be able to do that on the field for a while given his injuries, which means the Browns have to sign someone.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler named Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, and Kirk Cousins as three potential options in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland.

.@JFowlerESPN has three potential names of vet QBs to watch for the Browns: Carson Wentz

Daniel Jones

Kirk Cousins How do you feel about that? pic.twitter.com/mFtehmvPbS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2025

Wentz hasn’t been a starter for some time, and he was most recently Patrick Mahomes’ backup in Kansas City.

He might not have as much upside as the other two players on this list, but he could still have something left in the tank.

Cousins was benched for Michael Penix last year in Atlanta, and it’s unclear how much longer he’s going to stick around in the league.

Then, there’s Daniel Jones, the youngest player of the bunch, someone who was walked out of town with the New York Giants, and is on the heels of backing up Sam Darnold on the Minnesota Vikings.

Will one of these three players end up being a key part of the Browns’ organization in 2025?

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Names 'Perfect' Bridge QB For Browns