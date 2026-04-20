Top WR Prospect Had Impressive Workout With Browns In Attendance

The Cleveland Browns are doing their homework before draft weekend, and one name that keeps coming up is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

According to ESPN Cleveland, the Browns were among the teams in attendance for Tyson’s private workout on Friday. The report, amplified by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, caught plenty of attention from Browns fans keeping a close eye on what the front office is targeting at wideout with the No. 6 overall pick.

“WR Jordyn Tyson during his workout on Friday that the Browns were in attendance for,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

WR Jordyn Tyson during his workout on Friday that the Browns were in attendance for 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hqY8guidCV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 20, 2026

It should not come as a surprise that Cleveland is doing its due diligence on one of the more intriguing receiver prospects in this class. Landing a true No. 1 wide receiver has been the stated priority for this front office heading into the draft, and Tyson is a name that makes a lot of sense at that spot.

Over his college career, Tyson hauled in 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns across 33 games. His best season came in 2024 at Arizona State, where he caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games. That is legitimate No. 1 receiver production at the college level. Even in a shortened 2025 campaign of nine games, he put up 711 yards and eight scores on 61 receptions, showing no signs of slowing down.

What makes Tyson’s profile even more appealing is the combination of size, route running, and the ability to win at all three levels of the field. His yards per reception numbers throughout his career speak to a receiver who can stretch the field while also winning in contested catch situations. That is exactly the type of playmaker the Browns need to put around whoever ends up under center going forward.

Whether Tyson is the pick at No. 6 or a contingency option if the board falls a certain way, Cleveland clearly views him as someone worth a serious look.

Getting the right receiver in this draft is critical. Tyson has the talent to be that guy, and Friday’s workout only adds more intrigue to what the Browns decide to do when they are on the clock.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Draft Pick That Could Fix Browns' Entire Offense