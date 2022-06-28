NFL Insider Details Deshaun Watson’s Tuesday Hearing

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will learn his NFL fate soon after a critical hearing on Tuesday.

It’s either he will be suspended indefinitely, have a reduced suspension, or play in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport summarized what will happen during the proceedings.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A critical day looms on Tuesday in the situation surrounding #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. More here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/p6ZkPBeOcu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2022

Rapoport shared that they appointed Sue Robinson as the disciplinary officer regarding Watson’s case.

She will decide whether the league’s call for an indefinite suspension is in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

On the NFL’s side, they will present the case of five women who filed sexual misconduct charges against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Those women gave their consent to participate in the proceedings and will help build the league’s case against Watson.

Watson received 24 lawsuits but has settled 20 of them.

The league can also bring up Calvin Ridley‘s suspension in relation to Watson’s case.

Ridley was suspended for one year due to gambling practices and could argue that Watson should receive the same, if not a harsher, suspension.

Watson’s Side Pushing For A Shorter Suspension

Meanwhile, Watson’s lawyers and the NFL Players Association are hoping for a reduction from what the league proposes.

The NFLPA sought the services of Jeffrey Kessler to make precedent-based arguments for a reduced suspension.

Kessler was the lawyer who represented Tom Brady in Deflategate, as well as Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson, and Ezekiel Elliott for their disciplinary rulings.

Both parties expect a resolution before training camp and depending on what Robinson decides, both parties can appeal.

If one side appeals, the process drags on but Watson can participate in camp.

Therefore, the decision might come just before the start of the regular season.