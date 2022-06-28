Browns Nation

Baker Mayfield Comments On Future With Browns

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster.

This is a fact that many have mentioned in recent days in light of a potentially lengthy suspension of his successor Deshaun Watson.

In an ironic twist, on the same day, Watson is meeting with the NFL arbitrator to begin deliberations on his potential suspension, and Mayfield is hosting a youth camp in Norman, Oklahoma.

Add to the irony the fact that this is a camp that Mayfield traditionally hosted in Cleveland.

With that as the backdrop, Mayfield fielded press questions.

 

What Mayfield Said

Mayfield was asked about his possible return as the Browns quarterback should Watson be suspended for the season.

Per Carey Murdock, he answered:

“No, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

Besides answering that question, Mayfield expressed gratitude for his time in Cleveland, despite the ups and downs.

He acknowledged the sports staff and people in Cleveland and called it a “great sports town”.

Mayfield is focused on controlling what he can.

 

Everyone Is Ready To Move On

Mayfield is correct.

Everybody is ready to move on.

Browns fans are included; even the ardent Mayfield supporters believe he has been unfairly treated and should go elsewhere where he could be more appreciated.

This has been among the most unsettling three months in the recent history of this franchise that has been striving for stability since Mayfield arrived in Cleveland as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

No, he does not say, he would never go back when asked the question.

He is not in a position to do that since he is technically under contract and on the roster.

However, there is so much water under the bridge, some of which started with the Odell Beckham Jr. impromptu exodus during the season, that this breakup just needs to be finalized once and for all.

Both Mayfield and the Browns need to be free of each other.

 

