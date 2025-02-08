NFL Insider Gives Concerning Update About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns stole headlines the week of Super Bowl LIX, though for the wrong reasons.

Superstar defender Myles Garrett has asked to be traded.

Garrett’s request shook the league to its core as it’s rare for a player of his caliber to formally demand a trade publicly.

Since Garrett demanded a trade, the Browns have been adamant about not parting ways with their franchise cornerstone, though it’s hard to imagine they can maintain that stance for a long time.

Garrett is among the few game-changing players on the defensive side in the NFL and would command a king’s ransom in a potential deal.

Given that Cleveland has several needs on their roster they need to address, namely at quarterback, trading Garrett could make some sense as they try to rebuild the roster from scratch.

It seems that the Browns are slowly accepting the reality as reports have them more seriously considering parting ways with Garrett via James Palmer of Bleacher Report.

“The vibe here in New Orleans right now is that he’s going to get traded,” Palmer said.

Team officials and executives have to be in discussions with the Cleveland brass on what it might take to land Garrett, and Palmer’s reporting suggests that talks are at least progressing to a point where a deal seems more likely than not.

It remains unclear what kind of package would be sufficient for the Browns to agree to a trade for Garrett, but they are entirely justified in requesting a substantial haul of picks and possibly young players.

