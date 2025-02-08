Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Will Reconsider No. 2 Pick Plans

Analyst Believes Browns Will Reconsider No. 2 Pick Plans

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes Browns Will Reconsider No. 2 Pick Plans
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns seemed fairly set to take the best player available with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year’s draft class features Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the clear-cut best quarterback prospects, but the Browns seemed more likely to take pass rusher Abdul Carter to solidify their defensive line.

Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett could have been a tremendous duo off the edges, giving the Browns arguably the best pass rush in the league.

However, Garrett shook up the NFL when he formally requested a trade from Cleveland, which puts the franchise in a bit of a bind regarding their future direction.

While taking Carter would make even more sense if the Browns do decide to move on from Garrett, it might actually put more pressure on the team to draft a quarterback.

Ryan Tyler argues that beefing up a pass rush without a quarterback in place would keep the organization from truly moving forward via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.

“We’ve seen in the past just in the last 5 years if you don’t got the QB none of it matters and you’re back to a full rebuild,” Tyler said.

Trading Garrett should result in a haul of young players and picks for Cleveland, but as Tyler points out, it won’t matter until they have a long-term answer under center.

Drafting Ward or Sanders could be the correct move, but in a weaker quarterback class, there’s always the option of taking someone like Carter and gambling on a signal-caller on Day 2.

NEXT:  Concerning Details Surface About Myles Garrett's Frustration With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation