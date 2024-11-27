NFL Insider Has A Strong Belief About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

The Cleveland Browns have struggled this season, starting 1-6 with quarterback Deshaun Watson at the helm.

Once Watson was replaced due to his season-ending injury, the team inserted Jameis Winston into the starting lineup, and the Browns have now won two of their past four outings.

The team’s ability to be resilient has helped build a solid argument for the Browns’ ownership group to retain both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry for a sixth season in 2025.

That’s how NFL insider Albert Breer views the situation now.

On the “Afternoon Drive” radio show this week, Breer explained his strong belief that both individuals should return next season.

“I would say they’re both safe because I think they are tied at the hip. Look, a lot of times what can happen in these situations when a season goes the way the Browns season has gone is there is going to be a lot of back-biting or finger-pointing … I don’t think any of that has happened,” Breer said.

"I would say they're both safe because I think they are tied at the hip" @AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN on #Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski pic.twitter.com/Ed2cc3uPbb — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 26, 2024

Breer complimented the talent that Berry has assembled on the field as players who “fit what Kevin wants.”

The insider used the offensive line as an example of a unit where Berry acquired multiple players throughout his tenure, supplanting injured players on the roster for Stefanski in 2024.

With the duo at the Browns’ helm, they’ve captained Cleveland to two playoff appearances and over 40 wins during the past five seasons – the best marks since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

