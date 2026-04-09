NFL Insider Makes Strong Case To Trade Browns Star

Myles Garrett is the NFL’s most dominant defensive star, and many people consider him the most valuable player for the Cleveland Browns. But that doesn’t mean he’s not untouchable. In fact, there have been multiple rumors about the Browns potentially trading the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Albert Breer said that’s a smart idea. He acknowledged that Garrett’s timeline simply doesn’t match up with where the Browns are at and where they will be for the next few years.

Instead of holding on to Garrett and diminishing his chances of becoming a Super Bowl champion before retiring, Breer feels the Browns should trade him for high-value draft picks.

“I think they should trade [Myles Garrett] because I don’t think the timelines match anymore. There’s a good chance that the quarterback of the future isn’t going to be on the roster until 2027, right? You look at what they did last year in trading the Travis Hunter pick which was, I think, basically an acknowledgment that that group had aged out. We need more young talent across our roster. At that point, Myles Garrett is 32 years old. The timelines don’t match up. Would you rather have Myles Garrett there chasing a championship at the end of his career or would you take three first-round picks for him to supercharge what I was just talking about?” Breer said.

Seven-time Pro-Bowler. Five-time All-Pro star. Two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett has already done so much since being drafted in 2017. But he has made it clear that his goal towers above the rest: winning a championship. He wants to be a Super Bowl champ, and preferably Super Bowl MVP, before he hangs up his jersey for good.

While Garrett would love to do that with the Browns, he would presumably be ready to move on if it were obvious that wasn’t possible. And if Cleveland accepts that they can’t bring Garrett his Super Bowl glory, they might be wise to let him go.

He is one of the best players in the league, so the Browns would receive a ton in exchange for him. Waiting could result in Garrett not getting what he wants, and the Browns never capitalizing on how much other teams would give to get him. Cutting ties with Garrett would create huge headlines, especially after the historic season he just had.

But if the Browns and their superstar are on different paths, it may be smart to let him go and make the most of a massive trade.

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