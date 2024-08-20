Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About ‘Crazy’ Kickoff Rules

During the NFL owners’ annual offseason meeting this March, the 32 franchise leaders officially approved the new kickoff rule to begin for the 2024 season.

The rule was implemented to address the lowest kickoff return rate in NFL history last season as well as the high injury rate kickoffs had previously been blamed.

Despite having multiple opportunities to view this new procedure, Browns great Hanford Dixon isn’t sure that he – nor the NFL athletes themselves – know quite what to make of it.

On “The Hanford Dixon Show” podcast, the former Pro Bowl defender did not hold back his thoughts on the “crazy” new kickoff rules (via Twitter).

“I’m not even going to ask you about that rule,” Dixon said to co-host Gabriella Kreuz, adding “I still don’t think they … they don’t understand it right now.”

What is your opinion on the new kickoff? "I think they still don't understand it right now!" – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/MgM79LZvvN — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) August 19, 2024

The new kickoff rule requires the defense to stay in position until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone (between the team’s 20-yard line and end zone).

Watching teams implement the new kickoff rule allowed Dixon to reminisce about his time on the Browns’ squads during the 1980s.

In the video clip the show shared, Dixon recalled his era when the Browns would practice against the Buffalo Bills during the preseason, allowing the team to experiment with their offense or defense in a “controlled setting.”

Thus far, the kickoff rule is having at least one noticeable effect on the game as 78 percent of the preseason kicks have been returned, according to NFL executive Jeff Miller.

That’s up from 63 percent last season.

