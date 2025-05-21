NFL Insider Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ About Browns’ Week 1 Starter

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is quite interesting, to say the least.

They will have four players trying to get the starting job, and while there’s a strong case to be made for each of them, they also come with some red flags.

With that in mind, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared his prediction.

Talking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Breer said the Browns would most likely go with Joe Flacco to start the season.

“My gut’s Flacco, just because, why would you sign Joe Flacco?” Breer said. “… You bring in Joe to start, and if Joe’s not starting, he might not be around. I would say they’ll probably get a longer look at Kenny Pickett in the spring than they will Joe Flacco, just because he’s new to there, but I would think that Joe is probably going to have the best chance to prove that he is their best option Week 1.”

That makes sense, but that could mean that they might part with Pickett.

He was the first quarterback Cleveland added this offseason, in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and judging by the Browns’ recent comments about him, they likely want to keep him around.

Flacco, on the other hand, seemed to be a bit of an afterthought, as they signed him only after Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants.

The Browns can’t afford to have another losing season, but they also need to be realistic.

Not many teams thrive with a first-year QB, and they already know what Flacco brings to the table.

If some people are trying to preserve their jobs, the 40-year-old is the obvious choice, even if it comes at the expense of what might be better for the organization in the long run.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Harsh Reality About Browns Fans, Deshaun Watson