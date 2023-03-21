NFL Insider Says Browns Continue To Pursue 1 Broncos WR

The Cleveland Browns have made some impressive moves so far this offseason.

But most of their big moves have been on the defensive side of the ball.

One spot the Browns still need to improve is wide receiver.

Cleveland could use another impact player opposite Amari Cooper.

With DeAndre Hopkins seemingly out of the running, the Browns are targeting another impact receiver.

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Browns continue to pursue a trade for Jerry Jeudy.

Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks, but Cleveland continues to pursue possible trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy per source. New England has also looked into Jeudy but thus far has not been willing to pay requested price tag. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 21, 2023

It has been reported that the Broncos are looking for a first-round pick for Jeudy.

That might be too rich for Cleveland.

Especially because the Browns do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

But, Cleveland has been aggressive in upgrading their roster through trades.

So they should continue to pursue Jeudy and other available receivers.

If they are unable to get a trade done, the Browns could still sign someone in free agency.

The two best free-agent receivers available are Mecole Hardman and D.J. Chark.

Hardman would give the Browns a much-needed speed threat, and he can help open up the defense.

Plus, he would probably not cost much.

It is good to know the Browns are at least looking to add another playmaker.

They should do whatever is necessary to make Deshaun Watson comfortable in the offense.

How well Watson plays next year will have a direct impact on the team’s success.

So giving him another threat to get the ball to seems like a smart move.