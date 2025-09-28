Browns Nation

Sunday, September 28, 2025
NFL Issues Fine To Browns Rookie Safety

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may only be 1-2 heading into a brutal matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 4, but there is a lot for this fanbase to be excited about.

One of the main reasons for the excitement has been the performance of the rookie class, which has already established some foundational pieces on both sides of the ball, although one rookie’s bank account took a bit of a hit this week.

Team insider Chris Easterling shared that rookie safety Donovan McMillon was fined $4,685 for a facemask penalty he committed in the third quarter of the Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers.

McMillon may not have been drafted, but he has already carved out a solid role for himself as a rotational safety behind Ronnie Hickman.

The rookie safety was all over the field during his two years at Pittsburgh, racking up 220 tackles, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception for the Panthers.

Given how impressive Cleveland’s defense has been through three weeks, it’s impressive that an undrafted safety has actually found his way onto the field at all, but McMillon was undeniable this offseason and fought his way onto this roster.

Hickman was an undrafted free agent as well and will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and while that’s a long way away, McMillon could push his way into a starting role next year if Hickman signs elsewhere.

This defense is in good hands, and hopefully, McMillon has been budgeting his money so he doesn’t miss that four grand too much.

